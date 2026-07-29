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Seeking support after traumatic event

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMariah Couture

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mariah Couture

Seeking support after traumatic event

This August, our family’s life was turned upside down in a way we never could have imagined. My significant other was shot twice in a completely random act of violence — truly a wrong-place, wrong-time situation. One moment, we were living our normal lives, raising our children, making plans for the future… and the next, everything changed in an instant. By some miracle, he survived — and for that, we are endlessly grateful. But survival was only the beginning of a long and painful road. Since that day, nothing has felt the same. The trauma of nearly losing him still lingers in everything we do, and our family has been trying to navigate a new reality we were never prepared for. He has been unable to return to work since the incident, and as time goes on, the challenges continue to grow. We are now facing mounting medical bills, ongoing care, and upcoming surgeries that are necessary for his recovery. Each step forward comes with more uncertainty, more appointments, and more financial pressure. As he continues this difficult journey, I will also need to take time away from work to be by his side — to support him through surgeries, recovery, and the emotional toll this has taken on all of us. Balancing this while trying to care for our two children has been overwhelming in ways that are hard to put into words. They have had to witness fear, uncertainty, and changes no child should ever have to experience, and we are doing everything we can to keep their world as stable as possible while ours feels like it’s falling apart. The weight of everything — the trauma, the financial strain, the fear of the unknown — has been incredibly heavy on our hearts. There are moments where it feels like we are just trying to stay afloat, unsure of how we will keep up with everything that continues to come our way. Asking for help is not easy for us. It’s something we never imagined we would have to do. But right now, we are in a place where we truly need support. Any contribution, no matter how small, or even sharing our story, would mean more to our family than words can express. Your kindness would help ease some of the burden we are carrying and allow us to focus on what matters most — healing, being present for our children, and slowly trying to rebuild our lives. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your compassion, and for keeping our family in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.

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