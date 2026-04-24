Seeking Shelter

I just recently moved to Maryland from Alabama. Due to a messy divorce. I am sleeping in my car but I do have a job. My credit is jacked up and I can't get a loan for a deposit on a apartment. Maryland is expensive to live in. I work for an Asphalt Company and I have to drive all over Maryland to work. Gas prices are very expensive, especially when your car only takes the Super. 4.99 gal. Basically I have very little money because I had to start all over from scratch to get to where I am. Thank you in advance to anyone who donates.