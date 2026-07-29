GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Seeking safety

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySara Enders

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sara Enders

Seeking safety

🌟💔 It was a chilly morning when I realized my safety depended on something as simple yet profound as finding shelter. As someone who’s been through an emotionally and physically challenging period, the struggle feels real—but it’s moments like these that show you what truly matters in life.

My journey hasn't been easy. Imagine walking away from a toxic relationship only to face your past coming back with malicious intent. I had to leave my home, my safe haven, for fear of being stalked and harassed by someone who was supposed to care about me. The shock is still fresh; the vulnerability palpable as shadows loom large in familiar places.

Living with my parents has offered temporary refuge amidst this storm—a reminder that family truly holds us together through thick and thin. But it’s clear, very clear now, that I need more than just emotional support to feel secure again. My heart aches because I want a fresh start; somewhere away from the haunting reminders of what once was but never will be again.

That’s why we are here—seeking your help to make this dream of mine come true. Your contribution isn’t just about bricks and mortar, it’s about peace of mind and dignity restored after feeling so violated by circumstances beyond my control. I need you to join me in taking back the power over where I live, how I feel when I wake up each morning.

If you can relate or know someone who has faced similar struggles—whether as a domestic violence survivor or simply seeking refuge from painful memories—let’s stand together against fear and hopelessness. Every dollar raised helps ensure that I am not left alone in my fight for safety, stability, and peace of mind. Because when one person wins their battle, we all do.

Please consider making this small yet significant step towards change possible with your kindness. This is more than just a fundraiser; it’s an invitation to be part of someone's story—to help write the next chapter in safety and security. 🌟💫 #StandWithMe #SafeSpacesForAll

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve