Seeking money to bury Son

In the early morning of Saturday May 30th 2026 around 3a.m. my 35 year old Son Terrell Moore Jr. was Brutally Shot in his Back 5 times while holding his 18 month old daughter and running to his front door in the 285 apts. in Riverdale,ga 2 of the bullets exited him and hit his daughter in the side and leg which she's recovering from but,unfortunately he Succumbed to his injuries in a failed attempt to save his life in surgery.He was the father of 6,4 he shared at the home with his daughter he was shot with in including their Mother.He didn't have life insurance and as single Father with disabilities..I'm just trying to Bury my Son. Please help if you can?







