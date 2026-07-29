Seeking Justice For Police Brutality

Our family is facing an uphill battle against an unjust system, and we desperately need your help to fight back. On April 13th, a Payne Springs police officer unlawfully initiated a traffic stop on my son-in-law, Jimmy, in Mabank, TX—a town completely outside of that officer's jurisdiction.

From the very beginning, the officer refused to provide any reason for the stop. After running Jimmy’s license, the officer falsely claimed there were active warrants in Payne Springs. When Jimmy disputed this, the officer changed his story, claiming the warrants were actually out of Gun Barrel City. Jimmy explicitly stated he had physical paperwork proving those issues were entirely resolved, but the officer completely refused to look at the proof.

The situation escalated rapidly when the officer ordered him out of his truck. When Jimmy asked one more time why he was being pulled over, the officer threatened to tase him. Trying to keep the situation peaceful and safe, Jimmy complied, stepped out of the vehicle, and placed his hands behind his back to be handcuffed.

While cooperating, Jimmy turned to ask if he could make arrangements for his 9-year-old son—my grandson—who was trapped in the truck witnessing this nightmare. Instead of showing basic humanity, the officer violently slammed Jimmy into the truck and a nearby fence, causing him to crash to the ground. The officer then dragged Jimmy to the police cruiser and aggressively lifted him up, causing severe lacerations to his arm that required emergency medical care.

Jimmy is now wrongfully facing five false criminal charges. The city and the police department are fighting us at every single step, attempting to cover up their misconduct. We are going up against Goliath and his whole family, but we refuse to back down.

We are raising $17,000 to fund Jimmy's criminal defense to clear his name and to build a powerful civil rights lawsuit against the City of Payne Springs and the officer involved.

The financial burden of legal retainers, court fees, and medical bills is overwhelming. Every single dollar raised will go directly toward Jimmy's legal defense fund and our fight for absolute accountability.

If you are able to donate, your contribution will give us the firepower we need to fight this corruption. If you cannot donate, please share Jimmy’s story widely and keep our family in your prayers. Thank you for standing with us in our search for justice.