Seeking Justice for Laurence

Help Us Honor My Uncle Tiny and Fight for Justice

Our family is living through a nightmare we never imagined.

My uncle was brutally and violently taken from us, leaving behind heartbreak, unanswered questions, and a pain that words cannot fully describe. He was not just another name or headline; he was a man with dreams, purpose, and a heart far bigger than anything he owned.

He was one of the most humble and hardworking people we knew. Despite living with only one foot, he never stopped working or believing in the future he was building. He was creating a farm filled with fruits and vegetables, hoping to make an honest living through the work of his own hands.

His dreams were never selfish; he wanted to help retire his siblings and honor our grandparents by one day bringing our family closer together, even in rest.

He was the type of person who gave without hesitation. If someone needed help, he was there.

He would give the clothes off his back and his last meal if it meant helping another person.

Today, our family is grieving an unimaginable loss while also facing what we believe will be a long and difficult journey toward justice. We are seeking support to cover legal-related costs and the many burdens that come with navigating such a devastating tragedy.

More than anything, we do not want his life to be remembered only for the violence that took him.

We want him remembered for his kindness, resilience, sacrifice, and the love he carried for his family and others.

Any donation, prayer, or share means more to us than words can express.

Thank you for standing beside our family, helping us honor his life, and supporting us as we seek justice in his memory.❤️