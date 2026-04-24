Seeking help to prevent impending homelessness

Hello, my name is James, I am 60 years old and an army veteran, if that matters. I have health issues, including painful neuropathy, a shredded meniscus, arthritis and venous issues that make walking difficult. I lost my job awhile back and despite constant applications and some interviews I have had little luck. In that time my health issues have worsened. I applied, with help, for social security. According to their guidelines I should have received at least a ruling 6 months ago. It will soon be a year although I am aware that they are working on it. As of July 1 I will be unable to pay my rent or bills. I am more than willing to try to do any job if given an opportunity. I humbly and regretfully ask help in paying my rent/ bills for July. I pray and hope that the good Lord will make things clearer to me soon and thus only seek help for one month ( a prayer would be appreciated as well). I live very modestly and meekly but I do live in a high tax high cost state. Thank you for listening to me, God bless.