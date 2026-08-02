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Seeking help

Goal$20,000,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLogan Kellogg

Seeking help

Start with 1 million lump sum to let me go and be free as I've had no joy or freedom in 5 years with only bitterness around me.... I feel like a monster because I fight pain. Pain that is not even real. Pain that is torture at every turn up and down as I can't even sit up unless I am driving relaxed for example with my fingers on the bottom of the steering wheel.


I don't get runny noses bad breath itchy skin watery eyes upset stomach. You'll soon understand why. Nor sore tired or sick. Ever. Not even a little. In fact I feel pressure in my brain often.


I was born in Sandpoint Idaho in 1997 the same year as my moms friends kids the Hills and Merrits. I moved to Prescott valley Az when I was 10 and I went to school at lake valley off Star light. The first day of school I sat in this kids seat Wyatt Moore. I was dared to kiss a girl with the last name Adolph on the buss on the way home. After that we walked thru a street tunnel. Then I moved communities and met kids chance decker and carson. I hung out with them everyday basically only them over night and outside of school from 5th to 8th grade. I started highschool off long look after I moved communities. I went home from school everyday and watched shows like teen wolf heros prison break and supernatural. I then moved to Florida and lived off my uncle's bosses street who is worth 500 million. While there I went to school off military Dr at Dwyer and met a wrestler who invited paintballing with his brother miles warner and a girl Skyler. I ended up dating her the first date we went on was at church youth group. I then saw Mac miller at the sunfest concert with her. Then I moved back to Az and graduated off long look. Then did a semester of college in PHX. After that I moved back to Idaho with my mom and sisters and lived across from the FBI and got my first job off gov way at rem tech then moved into a place on 5th Ave across from classic auto paint. Then I drove to Arizona and lived on manley and left for a few days and saw a guy named Thomas dawson in the bermuda triangle in Flagstaff. Then back to sandpoint where I was born and worked at nissah medical technologies. Then I left to Seattle for a fishing interview and ran across the Logan building at 5th and Union in Seattle and stayed the night in it. The next day I left the building to target and ran across the t shirt brand the good fellow and after that I was in front of Virginia mason hospital after walking a bunch and a guy named Logan who worked there offered me a ride to my interview. Then after 2 days I was back in Sandpoint and went to Coeur d alene for about 3 weeks and stayed across from fbi in moms apartment until new years then I left to Arizona and lived on manley and worked at Safeway. Then left back to Coeur d alene stayed in my moms apartment across from fbi and worked at rem tech off gov way and got a Oldsmobile Cierra Cutlass. Then left back to Arizona and stayed on manley address and went to PHX on weekend to Bermuda sky harbor airport and krispie Kreme off of superstition. While listening to I'm not real buttons the question programs by mac miller then the underachievers illusions chasing faith kid Cudi just what I am geazy random and me myself and I and logic homicide by logic. Then I left back to Coeur d alene and lived across from the FBI and worked at the casino. Then left back to Arizona for the final move and have been here since and live on manley and got arrested at manley and hobo 6 years ago while working at home Depot and after that got a Honda crv that punched on my birthday and worked at leadpoint AutoZone mi windows and door and and roofing. Got off probation 2 years ago for resisting arrest for the manley and hobo arrest. Been tortured a lot by the CIA. Aka pressure in my brain. I remember 20 groceries on a list in 3 to 5 minutes maybe 3 to 4 looks. I am raising money because I should be worth a billion.


I'll accept a lump sum of 1 million however the only thing that is going to help me is a net operating income of at least 50000 a month as I'd do nothing but drive eat and hit hotels and air bnbs sure you think thats ridiculous but in order for me to recover is in doing the most comfortable thing for me day and night which is leaving the world behind me. Maybe 1 billion is ridiculous in fact it is because I can make 10 million on the stock market a year from that. 100 million is fair. But I need atleast 10 or 20 million o invest in real estate and stock market maybe a few businesses. To do what I have to do for the rest of my life that I question if there is any hope in knowing that I can not be of any attribution to others or when or how my time will come or if I will have problems with my health as I just heard a voice say no to then cut the cheese. My coughing burping farting and sneezing is artificially made up. I need at least 13 million. That will get a passive net operating income of 50000 a month

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