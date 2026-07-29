Seeking for safety and security

Title: We Are Running Out of Safe Places.





A Mother’s Urgent Plea for Help





My name is Favour and I am a mother to two beautiful young daughters, ages 12 and 8. They are kind, full of dreams, and deserve a life filled with safety and opportunity but right now, that is not the life they are living.





We live in constant fear.





In recent times, the situation around us has become increasingly dangerous. News of attacks, kidnappings, and violence is no longer something distant it feels close, unpredictable, and real. Every unfamiliar sound makes my heart race. Every time my children step outside, I worry if they will come back safely.





As a mother, I carry a fear no parent should ever have, the fear of not being able to protect my own children.





My daughters have started asking questions no child should ask “Are we safe?” “Why are people hurting others?” “Will something happen to us?”





I try to stay strong for them, but the truth is, I don’t always have answers.





Alongside the insecurity, life has become harder in ways I never expected. The cost of living continues to rise, opportunities are scarce, and providing even basic stability has become a daily struggle. We are doing everything we can to survive, but survival alone is no longer enough. We need safety.





Despite everything, my faith keeps me going. I believe that God has not abandoned us, and that there are still people in this world who care, people who will hear our story and choose to help.





Today, I am humbly asking for your support to help us relocate to a safer place where my daughters can live without fear. A place where they can go to school freely, sleep peacefully at night, and grow into the women they are meant to become.





The funds raised will be used for Safe relocation and transportation





Rent and basic housing in a secure area





Schooling and essential needs for my daughters





Food, healthcare, and rebuilding a stable life





This is not just about moving it is about giving my children a future.





No amount is too small. Every donation brings us one step closer to safety. If you are unable to give, please consider sharing our story, your voice could reach someone who can help.





From a mother’s heart, I thank you for reading, for caring, and for standing with us in this difficult time.





May God bless you for your kindness.





With hope and gratitude, thank you.