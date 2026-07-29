Seeking financial help after law mower accident

Hi, my name is Niki. I was mowing my yard and backed into a bench, causing me to fall. When I fell, my right foot slid underneath the lawn mower. I lost part of my big toe and it's also broken, requiring two pins to stabilize the bone, and have a deep laceration that goes down between my big toe and second toe. I had to have emergency surgery and I am not out of the woods yet, as there's still a possibility of a partial amputation of my big toe. I'm seeking financial help in hopes to help me get ahead on my bills. If you're unable to donate, I appreciate your thoughts and prayers as well. Thank you