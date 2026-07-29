I'm seeking celebs to donate to my fundraiser. I'm trying to raise money to buy a house in Graylling for Amber, my bro and the kitties. We're stuck in a dump in Boyne City area in the snowbelt. I'm too old and tired to battle the harsh winters here. Plus, I have CHF (congestive heart failure) and I've had 3 strokes, which stole my musical ability. Please do a solid and make this fundraiser trendy.