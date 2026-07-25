Seeking a New Beginning Through Faith

My name is Natalia, and I am a single mother raising my wonderful 10-year-old daughter, Elena. We are currently experiencing homelessness and are working to rebuild our lives from the ground up. I have no income at this time, but I am actively seeking employment, applying for assistance, and reaching out to ministries and organizations for support.





One of the hardest parts of this journey has been realizing that we don’t have a local support system that shares the faith and values we are committed to living by. While I care deeply about my family and friends, we are on different paths spiritually, and that has made it difficult to find the kind of encouragement and community we need during this season.





Our hope is to relocate to Georgia, where we can become part of a Christ-centered community and build a stable, faith-filled future. We are looking not just for a place to live, but for a community where we can grow spiritually, find support, and establish lasting roots.





Every donation will go toward transportation, temporary housing, food, basic necessities, and helping us transition into a safe and stable home while I work toward financial independence. Your generosity, prayers, and encouragement mean more than words can express. Thank you for helping us take the next step toward a new beginning.



