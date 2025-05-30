Christian Conference and Outreach Training

Jesus called us to be and make disciples of the world. While evangelism is an obligation for all Christians, many of us don't feel prepared. That is where the Seek + Share Truth Conference comes in. Now in its third year, the conference aims to equip ordinary Christians with the tools necessary to reach out to non-Christians of all types - agnostics, atheists, cultists, Jehovah's Witnesses, Mormons, Muslims, secularists, and more.

Over the course of four days, participants will hear from more than a dozen all-star speakers including: David Wood, Hatun Tash, Vocab Malone, Anthony Rogers, Jon McCray, Reasoned Answers, Usama Dakdok, Eric (Your Brother in Christ), Elle ISO Elohim, Louis Lionheart, Sister K, David S, and Joey. They will also have the chance to fellowship with fellow evangelism-minded Christians and gain hands-on experience in live outreach sessions.

In order to keep the event free to attendees (in person and online), we are calling on the Body of Christ to help cover the expenses. Rather than burdening the speakers and organizers, we are allowing you to partner in this important event.

In the interest of honesty and transparency, a full accounting of projected expenses is below. Use of us has a different role to play in the Body, so every gift of any size is important. $5 will fund a meal for a participant, while $1100 will cover the cost of an average speaker. Thank you so much for your time, consideration, and prayers. In addition to financial support, any praying and fasting done on behalf of these ministries is greatly appreciated. To God be the glory.

❓ QUESTIONS ❓ Email : ELLEISOELOHIM@GMAIL.COM

— 🔎 ESTIMATED COSTS BY CATEGORY 🔍 —

$1,817 : Plane Tickets

$1,500 : Car Rental

$719.06 : Gas + Other Mileage Expenses

$2,750 : Lodging

$3,770 : Food & IE (Speakers)

$2,310 : Security

$1,500 : Administration

$6,500 : Love Offerings For Speakers

$500 : Advertisement

$1,000 : Other Expenses

$ 2,236.60 : Processing Fees

TOTAL REQUESTED : $24,602.66



