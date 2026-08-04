Seed Of Destiny Rehabilitation Centre

My name is Dr Emilia Pombili Washinana, 45 years old Woman. Im a trained Registered Nurse, Medical Doctor and Ordained Pastor. However due to the effects of GBS (mild memory loss) i obtained while i was in 2nd year of medical School i felt i wasnt safe to practice medicine.





While doing my internship in our country's central hospital, i noticed a high number of young able youth being admitted with psychotic features because of drugs. And sadly we admit them in psychiatric hospital and send them back after a week or more without rehabilitation. As the only available rehabilitations are private and very expensive.





So, i have this desire and passion to open a Christian rehabilitation centre that will cater for drug addicts, young pregnant mother and prostitutes.





The aim of the rehab is to rehabilitate for atleast a full year, train them practical work activities, send those that need school back to school, mentor them, provide prayers and establish them in faith.





We would like to buy our own land were we will be farming our own food and open enough for atleast 100 people per year.

Your donation would be of great help not only to Namibia as a nation, but neighboring countries aswel.





Thank you