SECURITY SUPPORT (Safety Enhance Livelihood)

SECURITY SUPPORT (Safety Enhances Livelihood)





I am James Adima; this fundraising is for the Benue State Civil Protection Guards (BSCPG), Oju/Obi Command. Any financial support you give is for obtaining the following items:





1. Binoculars (x15) - $2,250/NGN3,487,500

2. Walkie Talkies – 8km, 8-10UHF (x20) - $7,000/NGN10,850,000

3. Long-range Flashlights – rechargeable (x20) - $2,000/NGN3,100,000

4. Handheld Spotlights – rechargeable (x15) - $1,800/NGN2,790,000

5. Handcuffs (x15) - $675/NGN1,046,250

6. Base Receiver/Transmitter Unit (x1) - $3,000/NGN4,750,000

7. Base Receiver/Transmitter Accessories - $1,200/NGN1,860,000

8. Batteries and Multi-bay Chargers (x52) - $1,000/NGN1,550,000

9. Import Duty and Customs Clearance - $194/NGN300,700

10. Licensing from Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) - $968/NGN1,500,400

11. Shipping - $1,484/NGN2,300,200

12. 8km Walkie Talkie Programming with Receiver/Transmitter - $129/NGN199,950

13. Antenna (mast) Mount - $387/NGN599,850

14. Drone (

15. Manuals for Classroom Training (x17) - $7,788/NGN12,071,400

16. Drones (x2) - $2,600/NGN4,030,000

17. NCAA Approval/Operator Certificate - $3,600/NGN5,580,000





GRAND TOTAL: $36,075/NGN55,916,250





BSCPG is a state government security outfit for the grassroot; they are excellently handling security challenges in the area. The outfit consist of 142 personnel with no encouraging equipment other than 25 shotguns and a monthly allowance of $7/N10,850 and $13/N20,150 which is basically nothing when considering Nigeria's economy, yet, they happily carryout their duties.





I am challenged by their devoutness, and I believe their performance can improve with proper equipment and classroom training.





Thank you so, so much for contributing to a safer environment in our area. And for reference, we owe you details of how we actually spend your money. May God enrich your helping hands to do more.