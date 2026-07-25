Security and Peace of Mind

My name is Nicole. I am 55 years old and widowed.i got sick in 2022. Diagnosed with sever sleep apnea. Ministry of transportation immediately suspended my license. I was falling down many times a day. Awake one minute and instantly sleeping and falling the next. Banging m y head and body on anything in the way.

I thought I had it under somewhat control until January this year when I fell apart again. I fell more than 20 times between January and February. In January I had to leave my job for sick leave and go on EI. Which only pays half your salary. That being said my part time job only equated to $1200 a month. No one can live on that. My rent got way behind and here we are now in July. I have to be out of my home I have been in for 7 years by the 15th. I have nowhere to go. I will be homeless as you cannot rent a place without an income or a job.

My feet are so badly swollen and sore I need 2 naps most days just to keep the swelling down and be able to walk. I have also damaged my knees from all the falls.

I fell so hard one day I hit the plant stand. Ripped the bridge of my nose open. Blood everywhere and 2 black eyes for over a week.

My main goal is to get myself moved to NewBrunswick to be closer to my grandchildren.

Disability takes a few months before you even know if you qualify. Going back to work one day is my hope. I just can't quite do that yet as i am still falling asleep and a weapon to myself let alone the dangers I would cause at my job if I was falling asleep.

I am asking God and my angels everyday for help.

I am swallowing my pride and asking the public for help.

It is very sad at how fast people slip through the cracks to being homeless. I am scared and never been in a situation like this before..

God Bless you All and thank you in advance.





Nicole



