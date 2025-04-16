Effective Date: April 16, 2025
Contact: security@givesendgo.com
At GiveSendGo, the security of our users and platform is a top priority. We welcome responsible disclosure from ethical hackers, security researchers, and the broader community who help us identify vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.
This Vulnerability Disclosure Policy outlines how to responsibly report security issues and what you can expect from us in return. By following this policy, you help us create a safer experience for everyone.
If you act in good faith and adhere to the guidelines below:
To submit a vulnerability report:
Note:
GiveSendGo does not operate a public bug bounty program. Submissions do not guarantee any form of reward, payment, or acknowledgment.
We prioritize quality over quantity and cannot provide updates or feedback on all submissions.
Please do not:
All communication should go through security@givesendgo.com. If your report meets our criteria, we will follow up with you.
We currently accept reports for:
https://www.givesendgo.com and all subdomains
Note:
Reports involving clickjacking on non-authenticated pages, missing headers without exploitability, or automated scanner output without proof-of-concept are considered out-of-scope.
GiveSendGo supports responsible security research and values contributions from the security community.
If you act in good faith, avoid data exposure, and follow this policy:
Note: We reserve the right to take action in cases of data theft, service disruption, or malicious activity.
We appreciate the contributions of the security research community and strive to maintain a safe and secure platform for all. By submitting a report, you agree to this policy and acknowledge that GiveSendGo retains sole discretion over how reports are triaged, resolved, and recognized.
Thank you for helping us make GiveSendGo safer.
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