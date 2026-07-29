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Securing the Future for MBBs in The Gambia

GoalGMD 6,117,333 GMD
RaisedGMD 0 GMD

Fundraiser created byAustin Loko

Fundraiser funds will be received by Charity Organization

Securing the Future for MBBs in The Gambia

Reconciliation Ministries The Gambia (RMG) is a locally-led mission dedicated to those marginalized for their faith—specifically Muslim Background Believers (MBBs). In the region of Mandinaba, we have stepped into the gap to provide the safety, education, and dignity these believers and their children deserve.

We are launching our 2026 Foundation Fund with a goal of $83,000 to secure three critical pillars:

​1. Completion of the Multi-Story Safe House ($47,000)

​This sanctuary is a life-saving necessity for MBBs who have lost their homes and family support.

​The Status: Our team has worked tirelessly to bring this multi-story building to the lintel level.

​The Need: We must raise $47,000 to finish the construction, including the roofing and security infrastructure, to provide a permanent, dignified haven of protection.

​2. Reconciliation Hope House School ($20,000)

​We operate the only English-curriculum school in the entire Mandinaba region. Because we serve children who have been abandoned or left behind, our education is 100% free.

​The Need: This fund covers the annual salaries for our dedicated teachers and all necessary learning materials, ensuring the school remains a beacon of hope for the community.

​3. The Orphanage & Caregiver Fund ($16,000)

​RMG is the primary family for 22 children in our camp who have no other support.

​The Need: This ensures a full year of security: providing nutritious food, medical care, and stipends for the 24/7 caregivers who offer these children love and guidance. Heavenly Father, You are our Provider. We lift up our school, children, and orphans. Lord, providing daily food for these precious lives is a heavy burden, and it is not easy. We pray for a breakthrough in provision. Open the windows of heaven, multiply our resources, and touch the hearts of everyone who sees this campaign. We trust You to feed them. In Jesus' name, Amen."

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