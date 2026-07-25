Securing a home

Hello, my name is Amber Mills. I’m a single mother of four children, and i am currently living in a motel room with two of my children age of six and 16 we were unexpectedly kicked out by my ex with absolutely nowhere to go in the beginning. It is definitely been a struggle these past two months. We’re trying to stay in the motel room and work at the same time I’ve been able to get an apartment and we can actually move into it next week but I have to come up with the first month rent and half a deposit to be able to move in I have contacted my local social services, churches and housing Authority, which I am on the list but I have not come up to top of the list to get a housing voucher Yet we are really needing to get out of this room, especially with my six-year-old mental health that is currently going on it has been a struggle living in this small room with the three of us. If you could please find it in your heart to help me get this money gathered up or at least some of it to secure this apartment we would be greatly appreciated and blessed thank you for your time for reading this and God bless.