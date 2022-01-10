Raised:
USD $5,805
Campaign funds will be received by Sheena Rodriguez
The Mission of Alliance for a Safe Texas & Secure the Border is to conduct research on the numerous negative impacts a porous border brings to ALL of Texas. Together we will bring ACTIONS that YOU can take to help save our Texas. AST & STB will help bring forth local & state policies/legislation which will help to achieve these goals. Thank you for donating to this important mission, as we could not achieve these goals without YOUR help!
~For Texas!
Sheena Rodriguez & the AST/STB Team
Alliance for a Safe Texas is a non-profit 501c(4). Donations are not tax deductible.
Merry Christmas!
Thank you for your work. Grace and peace by multiplied to you from our Lord, Jesus Christ!
Thank you for everything you do. Happy Thanksgiving!
Thank you for visiting us, for sharing your vision and mission with us and giving us the opportunity to be part of it, and for all that you have done and are doing to make Texas and the children safer.
July 4th, 2022
We are excited to announce that we officially have an approved 501c(4)! Thank you, Jesus! Secure the Border LLC will be partnering with Alliance for a Safe Texas, and with your help, we will continue to work to help secure our sovereign state border and save our Texas! Thank you for your support and prayers!
~For Texas!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.