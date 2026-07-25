Project Tzedakah: Restoring the Safety Net

The Hook (The Urgent Problem)

Every single day, vulnerable single mothers, fatherless children, and aging widows are forced to make an impossible choice: pay the rent or buy groceries. In a world of rising costs, those without a safety net are slipping through the cracks unnoticed. But they are not unnoticed by God. He calls Himself the "Father to the fatherless and defender of widows" (Psalm 68:5). Our mission is to become His hands and feet on the ground to fulfill that promise.





The Vision (The God-Given Solution)

Project Tzedakah is a targeted community initiative designed to step into the gap. We are building a modern-day "Gleaning Network" that connects surplus community resources directly to the front steps of single-parent households and isolated widows. We do not just provide temporary relief; we deliver consistent material support, home maintenance, and educational mentorship to ensure no fatherless child or widow walks alone. By practicing this pure, biblical righteousness, our ultimate goal is to live out a faith so vibrant and loving that it honors the God of Israel and serves as a powerful witness to our entire community.





The Traction (Proven Impact, Not Just an Idea)

We refuse to wait for a massive bank account to start doing God's work. Using a "zero-cost" launch model, we have already activated local volunteers to coordinate food drop-offs, arrange free home repairs, and provide companion visits to families in our immediate area. We have proven that the community is ready to move. The infrastructure is built, the families are identified, and the pipeline is open.





The Request (The Capital Deployment)

To scale this proven model and secure a permanent footprint, we are seeking Kingdom Capital Partners to fund our next strategic phase. Your grant or trust fund investment will be deployed directly into:

Emergency Resource Supply: Funding micro-grants for single mothers facing sudden utility shut-offs or rent shortfalls. Operational Logistics: Securing local storage and transport to collect and distribute bulk corporate grocery and hardware donations. The Skill-Share Mentorship Program: Funding materials for educational tutoring and trade-skill workshops for fatherless youth.





The Kingdom Return (The Closing)

When you invest in Project Tzedakah, you are not donating to a charity; you are lending to the Lord, and He pays His debts with interest (Proverbs 19:17). We invite your foundation to partner with us to protect the vulnerable, honor the root of our faith, and build a lasting legacy of true, scriptural justice. Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and your commitment to true community transformation.