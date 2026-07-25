Secure Rainproof Hall for Logos Church





Dear Family Friends and Partners

At Logos Church our core purpose is helping people grow through God’s Word We believe that a transformed life begins with hearing the truth clearly and we are dedicated to building a community where everyone can thrive spiritually

However to grow effectively we need a stable environment Currently we do not have a permanent facility or hall The temporary spaces we utilize leave us completely exposed to the elements With the heavy Lagos rainy season now upon us our services are regularly disrupted the downpours cut our fellowships short drench our congregation and prevent us from gathering effectively On top of that we lack basic sound equipment making it incredibly difficult to project our messages clearly

We are ready to move from these temporary operational struggles to a stable dry venue We have already raised a baseline fund internally to kickstart this project but we need your partnership to bridge the final gap and secure a leased hall space before our mid July deadline

How Your Support Will Be Used

Every single contribution raised through this campaign goes directly toward transitioning Logos Church into a comfortable environment

* Securing a Venue Lease Renting a secure rainproof hall or facility where we can gather weekly without worrying about the weather

* Acquiring Vital Sound Gear Purchasing our very first sound system microphones speakers and a mixer so the Word can be shared and heard without distraction

* Setting Up the Space Furnishing our new venue with durable seating and proper ventilation to make it welcoming for every worshipper

How You Can Partner With Us

1 Support Financially No seed is too small Your contribution directly helps us secure the lease of a hall to keep our congregation dry and safe

2 Connect Us to Spaces If you know of affordable accessible event halls or warehouses available for long term lease within our area please reach out to our team immediately

3 Share the Vision Share this payment link with five friends or family members who love to see the local community expand

Thank you for helping us establish a secure house of worship where people can grow through God's Word rain or shine God bless you abundantly



