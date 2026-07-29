Secure Home to feel at peace

Hello ,

My name is Sarah I am 39 years old and I have 2 children that are grown and starting there own lives. I was married to a kind loving man who dedicated his life to helping those in our community whether it was firewood in the winter furniture if they had to move into new place whatever it was he was there to help anyway he could ,unfortunately I lost him to cancer in 2020. With my husband gone and kids moved out I jumped into work and took on 3 jobs in hopes that I could have a place to call home. I work 2 jobs and paid for my LLC I clean houses for a living, I grew up with parents that were addicts so I have never had a stable home and I did my best with my kids but we did move a few times. At age 39 my body is tired I feel more pain at the end of the day that lasts longer then in my 20s

What I want for not only myself but my children and my grandchildren is to have a place to call home a stable environment that my grandchildren and children know they could always go to no matter what