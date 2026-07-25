Secure a safe hone for me and my family

Me and my boyfriend are homeless and I am 31 weeks pregnant.





Our situation became urgent when we were unexpectedly kicked out of our previous place at 1:30 in the morning on a Saturday, leaving us with nowhere to go and no resources. Since then, we've been doing our best to find work and make ends meet. We've been DoorDashing to earn what we can, but it's not enough to cover the costs of moving into a new home.





We've been living off ramen noodles and water, trying to keep a positive mindset and make the most of our situation. For a while, we stayed in a parking lot that we thought was safe, but we received a warning because we weren't supposed to be there. Now, we're trying to figure out where we can park that's safe enough to sleep until we can save enough money to cover the cost of the house.





We're asking for help and support from anyone who can spare it. Your generosity will help us find stability and safety for our family during this difficult time. Any donation, big or small, means the world to us. Thank you for reading our story and considering a donation to help us build a better future.