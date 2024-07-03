SECTION 87

In December of 1832, the controversial Mormon prophet, Joseph Smith Jr, dictated an outlandish prediction in extraordinary detail:

“THERE WILL BE A WAR BETWEEN THE SOUTHERN & THE NORTHERN STATES….”

29 years subsequent, almost 3 decades – over an entire generation later – the inconceivable prophecy came true in 1861. Known as the American Civil War.

How was this possible? Was there evidence, other indicators, or rumors that may have inspired an educated “guess” that just so happened to come to pass?

Or did Joseph Smith Jr. have supernatural access to knowledge, foresight & powers beyond our comprehension?

With an unrelenting hunt for the truth, never seen before research, interviews & cinematic reenactments – we take you along our journey to finally answer the question millions have asked, "Was Joseph Smith a legit prophet?"...

To successfully bring this documentary film to fruition, we are seeking your help! Your contribution will play a pivotal role in helping us cover the remaining production costs, ensuring that we can deliver a film of exceptional quality that will resonate with audiences.

Everyone who donates - unless doing so anonymously - will be featured in the credits of the film, under a "special thank" you section!



$25+ = An invitation to one of our exclusive live theater premieres - locations TBD



Please email sacredhonormedia@gmail.com with any questions, thank you!