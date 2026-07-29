Second Chance

Over the past several years, I have faced challenges that changed the course of my life. I made mistakes that resulted in serious consequences and significant financial hardship. Those experiences have been humbling, painful, and life-changing. While I cannot rewrite my past, I have chosen to learn from it, grow through it, and move forward with faith, accountability, and determination.





As a single mother, my greatest motivation is my son. Every day, I strive to show him that setbacks do not have to define our future. I want him to see the power of perseverance, responsibility, and hope.





I am seeking support as I work to rebuild my life, secure stable housing, pursue employment opportunities, and create a foundation for long-term success. This journey has not been easy, but I remain committed to making positive changes and providing a better future for my family.





Your donation, no matter the amount, will help ease some of the financial burdens we are facing and allow me to focus on moving forward. If you are unable to give, sharing this campaign and keeping us in your prayers would mean just as much.





Thank you for believing in second chances. Thank you for believing that people can learn, grow, and become stronger through adversity. Most importantly, thank you for helping a single mother continue fighting for a brighter future for her child.



