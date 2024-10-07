Help Give a Second Chance to Wrongfully Convicted

Goal:
UNIFYD TV is spreading awareness for the work of Edward Dowd, a retired NYPD homicide detective who started a nonprofit organization uncovering the truth for those who have been unjustly accused and convicted.
Your support is crucial in helping Edward to continue his mission. His organization, Intuit Investigative Resources, is completely not-for-profit and relies solely on donations to fund their incredible work. By donating, you are playing a vital role in restoring freedom and dignity to those who have been wrongfully imprisoned - some for decades. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that everyone receives the justice they deserve.
October 22nd, 2024
Accused of murder and armed robbery in Staten Island in 1992, convicted in 2004 after three trials.
1. Summary:
a. Armed robbery and shooting of two individuals: Alton Stanley and Cynthia Browning at a drug stash house.
b. Cynthia Browning was shot and killed.
c. Alton Stanley survived a gunshot wound to the face.
2. Two main witnesses:
1. Alton Stanley
a. Selling drugs out of an apartment, usurped from a handicapped tenant.
b. Alton is represented by Mark Macron, the former prosecutor on the case.
2. Denise Concepcion
a. Drug addict and buyer from Alton Stanley.
b. Only recalled general description of the shooter as having a “rat face.”
c. Recanted her testimony - Dying recantation with a head nod
- Three witnesses say the shooter is a man named “Jamaican Tony” including his daughter.
- Jamaican Tony confessed to Ed on tape to his involvement in the murder in Jamaica
3. No reliable physical evidence.
a. DNA from clothing and guns were never tested.
4. Jury deliberations is questionable.
a. A note came out after the third trial from an anonymous juror that there was pressure to convict because there was another trial in the courthouse where a black man got off for killing a white man.
October 22nd, 2024
Summary:
In 2016 a 20-year-old male was with friends at one of their houses and was shot in the head with a gun.
Witness:
• Witness 1st - the decedent went into another room and the friend heard a gunshot. He found the decedent with a gunshot wound to the head and called 911.
• 2nd witness - sees Johmeik with a gun in his right hand and raise it towards his head. Johmeik pulls the trigger and falls to the ground near the closet.
Evidence:
• GSR - One person (NOT the deceased) had 3 particle components of GSR on the rear of his left hand. Not mentioned that any witnesses handled the gun and especially with the rear of their hand
• Too many DNA profiles (5+) on gun, so difficult to determine profile
• Scene – signs of a struggle
The case was ruled a suicide, however, due to our investigative efforts it was later changed to undetermined .
October 22nd, 2024
Summary:
• The decedent is lying on her side in the roadway, wearing a sweater, pyjama’s, socks, and shoes. Two pistols, two holsters, a purse, and a phone are on the ground by the decedent's legs.
• Alexandria was found approximately 400 yards from the house of the man who was grooming her since she was 14 years old.
This case was ruled a suicide, however there are many scientific and forensic issues that suggest this was a murder.
Issues:
• The most obvious anomaly is the victim shooting herself in the rear of her head, left side, with her non dominant hand. How would she be able to place and steady the gun, with hard/close contact?
• Victim’s blood alcohol level was .232%, one could opine that she would not have the ability to hold a gun steady, with her non-dominant hand, while placing and holding the gun at the rear of her head
• Both guns were places neatly by her side
• The coroner noted a "defect" on the right side of the head and stated it might be "healing wounds" from a previous struggle or interaction.
