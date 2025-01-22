Supporting the Seckman Family

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $830
Campaign funds will be received by Hannah Seckman
Our hearts are with you & you're family as have these challenging times. Sending light & love as we pray for healing & peace. Hugs, sister!
Love you guys
Praying for healing ❤️🩹
So sorry you going through this we are praying for you and your family!
Praying for this sweet family.
Praying for your family!
Praying for you and your family.
We love you so so much!
Sage & Hannah, we are praying for your family and the road ahead. Hannah, we are asking the Lord to heal you completely and strengthen your already beautiful faith even more so you can love big on that family for decades to come!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.