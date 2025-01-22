Supporting the Seckman Family





She will be starting chemotherapy on Monday and will have 18 rounds of treatment over the next year. She will be undergoing radiation therapy, as well as a double mastectomy surgery. Her treatment will be ongoing as she fights this for the rest of her life.





If you know Hannah, you know she handles everything with grace and strength, and this trial is no exception. She has remained unwavering in her faith and has kept a positive outlook, despite what the future holds.





Her husband, Sage, is doing his best to provide for their family, but is having to take a lot of time off work in order to support Hannah and the kids. Hannah will also have to take time off work while she endures and recovers from her treatments and surgery. As much as we would love for life to give our loved ones a break during times like these, we know there is no break from normal life expenses and bills.





As she prepares for the fight of her life, physically and emotionally, my prayer is that they are not financially burdened. Your support will ease their financial stress, while allowing her to focus on healing and loving on her precious babies.





Your generosity and prayers are being received with the most gratitude. We are standing in faith that Hannah will be healed and made whole. When you think of her, please lift her up in prayer to our God, who is the ultimate healer.



With a heavy heart, I am humbly asking for your sincerest prayers and financial support for my sister, Hannah, who is an incredible wife and mother to 4 sweet kids. At just 28 years old, she has been diagnosed with an aggressive breast cancer with probable metastasis (stage 4—waiting on biopsy results)