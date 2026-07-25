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Raising support to serve Gleanings for the Hungry!

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$2,000 USD

Fundraiser created bySebastian Flores

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sebastian Flores

Raising support to serve Gleanings for the Hungry!

Would you consider partnering with me in the future work that God will do this Summer as I lead Gleanings for the Hungry's Summer Staff program?

Hello, my name is Sebastian Flores, and I have the privilege of serving as the interim Director of the Summer Staff program at a Youth With a Mission (YWAM) base called Gleanings for the Hungry (GFTH). This is a discipleship through work program that I have been a part of in some capacity for the last three years. The role I will be serving in involves reaching out and building a team of 15-25 young adults who have a deep desire to grow in their relationship with Jesus. This looks like training, discipleship, and partnering with those who commit to 6-12 weeks of donated service to become more like Jesus and work to produce food for the Hungry! (Note: this is not a paid position; in fact, each person donates to the base for their time served) This summer, we will be serving the Lord by operating GFTH's Peach plant to process and dry peaches and nectarines that are not pristine enough for sale. This food is then donated in the 100,000's lbs to our partner organizations to feed the hungry around the world physically, and spiritually through the Gospel.

I was raised in the Church, but I was living a life where I claimed to be a Christian, and was not living it out. This changed as I faced the reality that I genuinely wanted to live my life for Jesus, and no longer for myself. As Jesus became Lord of my life, I felt for the first time His voice guiding me to serve in the Summer Staff program at Gleanings in 2023. Summer Staff was where I truly began to learn, read, and let go of my old life to pursue a life that I believe Jesus has called me to! After making friends and continuing to seek the Lord, I served another summer (2024) where I had the opportunity to lead the program in a team setting directly beneath the director. In 2025, I assisted with training and working alongside the Summer Staff team as an observer and trainer. As I have continued to seek after Jesus, I felt Him drawing me toward this awesome opportunity of discipleship! This is NOT a paid program, and I will be raising the funds necessary through the generosity of others as they feel called to support me this summer! Thank you for any and all support that anyone donates! God Bless you!


JESUS LOVES YOU ! HE DIED FOR YOU ON A CROSS! HE ROSE AGAIN THREE DAYS LATER! HE HAS SET YOU FREE AND DESIRES FOR YOU TO KNOW HIM! COME TO THE WELL THAT NEVER RUNS DRY WHO WILL NEVER FORSAKE YOU OR ABANDON YOU! HE IS CALLING YOU FROM HOW YOU LIVE YOUR LIFE TO BE WITH HIM!

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