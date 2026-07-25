Searra Weaver

Our family is heartbroken by the sudden loss of Damir Weaver. Damir was a loving husband, devoted father, son, brother, and friend whose kindness, generosity, and sense of humor touched everyone who knew him. His greatest joy was his family, and the primary bread winner. He leaves behind a legacy of love that will never be forgotten.





As Seerra and the children navigate this unimaginable loss, we are asking for prayers and support to help ease the financial burdens that come with such an unexpected tragedy. Any contribution, no matter the amount, is deeply appreciated and will help provide stability and care for the family during this difficult time.





Thank you for your love, support, and prayers as we honor Damir’s memory and the beautiful life he lived.



