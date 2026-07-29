Searching for the lost Sheep Inmate Bible Outreach

Help us to spread the Word and the Light to those in their darkest hours. Show them they can be redeemed and they are not forgotten with a personal Bible and guidance on where to start.

Matthew 25 36-40









The Sierra Lambs of the Lord is Asking for your help. One of our current outreach programs focuses on some of the most lost within our community, The incarcerated. Jesus often reveals himself in our most desolate of times. When our sins and mistakes seem overwhelming and unforgivable. As we are forgiven we must be able to forgive those that sin against us. Like the thief on the Cross it is never too late for us to find Jesus. The young men and women that find themselves in punishment of the flesh here on earth can just as easily turn to bitterness and or despair while in prison. To help reach out to these lost souls we offer correspondence counselling to let them know they are not alone. For the many inmates who either have no family or have been forsaken by all who they know, we can offer a hand in the darkness to show them they are not forgotten. We do this through the word, that hand they see comes to them in the form of a Bible.





During their time, most of their belongings can be removed, taken or otherwise restricted, except for their Bible. So when they receive a personalized Bible with their own name, it can become the one thing that nevers leaves them. The Word of God becomes the most stable thing in their lives. Remains even when they stumble. Being personalized makes it far more important and meaningful, studies show it greatly increases their focus and willingness to read it.





When they are moved and start over in a new location, there is the Word, if they stumble and are disciplined, that Bible becomes the one thing they are allowed. When it seems the world has forgotten them , it is a reminder that christians have not and that the Word is there.









Studies show that inmates who study the Bible while incarcerated have the lowest re offender rate, as low as 14% over a 10 year period, and those who have interaction with outside church groups prior to release are 26% Less likely to have any violations or even arrests. Those numbers may seem small but result in the rehabilitation of tens of thousands of people.Man of us Christians know how when a friend in a group turns to Jesus it tends to start spreading. This program plants seeds that can grow to help many souls and change even more lives.













Our Prison outreach program also helps through interaction with video Bible studies ( Where they are available and allowed), regular correspondence ( now done through email), and for those that are indigent we help with personal care and hygiene products. The children in our groups make pictures relating to scriptures that are sent and shared with them. Just to show them that forgiveness can be found in seeking Jesus.













Here we are asking for help, The Bible program costs about 38.00 per Bible, this is a personalized bible to help remind them each time they use it that they can be personal with the Lord. Our Prison Outreach Program, uses funds to pay the prison costs for video Bible Study, the cost for email correspondence, and charity which offers between 20-40 for the inmate personal care relief.





The Prison Outreach Program is available to active Members. Inmates that wish to participate in scriptural instruction, bible study, and live discussions while walking in repentance.





The Bible program is available to any inmate that personally requests it, or is sponsored by a current member of the program.













All Help is greatly appreciated even as little as a dollar. Donations are sent to Sierra Lambs of the Lord Inc. a Christian Nonprofit Organization. Donations of or over 38.00 will be used to directly purchase and ship a bible within one week of donation. The balance of over 38.00 is applied to the outreach program. Bibles are sent out as donations arrive and are sent out to the next inmate on the waiting list. Donations less than 38.00 are added to the outreach program and bibles are sent out once a month.





Donations are first used to purchase bibles as they are received. so a donation of 100 dollars would send out 2 bibles immediately and the 24.00 remaining would be added to the fund to be sent out at the end of the month.





Matthew 25 36-40 Psalm 107 13-14