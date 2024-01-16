Honoring the Fallen and Supporting the Standing

On February 17th, 2024, Lydia Fisher-Miss Tristar Volunteer will travel to Washington, D.C. for the honor of laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. While in D.C., Lydia will not only be appearing on behalf of the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Organization as a local titleholder, but she will also serve as a representative for the Shelby County Veterans Court Foundation, by meeting with Tennessee's federal-congressional leaders to discuss the welfare of the Mid-South's veteran constituents. For a couple of years, Lydia has been exposed to the mission and stories of several veterans who have come through the program and found herself inspired and driven to give back to an organization that does so much in her community to give our veterans a second chance. To raise funds for her trip (an average of $2,000 for her trip), she is partnering with the Shelby County Veterans Court Foundation with the goal of raising over $5,000, and even more for the Foundation! By donating towards our goal of $5,000 and beyond, she will give the rest to the Shelby County Veterans Court Foundation!

The Shelby County Veterans Court Foundation is 501(c)(3) organization out of Memphis, TN that exists to ensure veterans going through the Shelby County Veterans Treatment Court (VTC) diversion program have all the resources they need to support their recovery. Shelby County Veterans Treatment Court (VTC) provides services to veterans across the Mid-South and beyond in need of treatment for substance use and co-occurring mental health issues. The Foundation raises funds and works alongside VTC to assure that treatment decisions are based on what the veteran needs versus the availability of funds. “We are dedicated to improving the lives of veterans and their families in Shelby County, Tennessee. We are committed to helping veterans find the encouraging environment they need to be successful and productive members of our community." Resources provided by the Foundation include transportation, vocational/educational courses, certifications, outpatient treatment and therapy, individual counseling, application fees, utility assistance, legal aid, prescription costs, clothing, and housing. For more information on the Foundation and how you can get involved, visit them on their website, https://www.thescvcf.org/ . Your donation will help change the trajectory of a veteran's life!









