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Scrollfield Reconstruction Ridge

Goal$4,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byKwesi Otoo

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kwesi Otoo

Scrollfield Reconstruction Ridge


My name is KGK.

I'm a writer, broadcaster, and interdisciplinary storyteller based in Ottawa.

Over the last several years, I've been documenting an unusual and deeply personal story about collapse, reconstruction, lineage, homelessness, fatherhood, public life, artificial intelligence, and what it means to rebuild after a life comes apart.

What began as personal writing evolved into a large-scale body of work combining memoir, documentary observation, psychogeography, audio storytelling, field journals, essays, and public reflections. The archive now contains hundreds of essays, observations, project notes, documentary concepts, and narrative fragments that explore contemporary Canadian life through lived experience rather than abstract theory.

The project I am currently developing is called Scrollfield: Reconstruction Ridge.

It sits somewhere between documentary essay film, autobiographical nonfiction, audio documentary, urban observation, and long-form narrative journalism.

At its core, the project asks:

What does reconstruction actually look like after collapse?

It isn't just financial collapse or housing instability.

It's also the collapse of certainty, identity, expected life trajectories, and the stories we tell ourselves about who we are.

Over the past year I've lived much of the terrain I'm documenting.

I have navigated homelessness, public institutions, libraries, drop-ins, temporary accommodations, employment centres, transit systems, and community spaces while continuing to write, document, and develop this body of work in real time.

The result is not simply a story about hardship.

It is a story about rebuilding.

It is a story about contemporary Canada.

It is a story about resilience, fatherhood, community, technology, meaning-making, and the long road back toward stability.

Why I am asking for support

I am currently pursuing multiple development pathways for this work, including:

  1. Documentary and audio production
  2. Book and manuscript development
  3. Public speaking opportunities
  4. Arts and cultural grants
  5. Institutional partnerships
  6. Podcast and broadcast collaborations

This campaign is intended to provide operational support while I continue developing the project and pursuing formal funding and commissioning opportunities.

Contributions will support:

  1. Transportation and mobility
  2. Research and documentation
  3. Writing and manuscript development
  4. Interview and project preparation
  5. Communications and outreach
  6. Project infrastructure and development costs
  7. Stabilization during the next phase of production

The Goal

My immediate goal is simple:

To create enough stability and momentum to continue transforming this body of work into publishable, producible, and publicly accessible projects.

I believe this story has relevance far beyond my own circumstances.

The themes of housing instability, reinvention, fatherhood, isolation, recovery, artificial intelligence, and personal reconstruction are increasingly shared by many people navigating contemporary life.

If this work resonates with you, I would be grateful for your support.

Thanks for reading.

KGK

Goal = $10 000

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