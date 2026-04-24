Scrappy hit by train vet bill fund

My neighbor’s dog got out of the yard and was hit by a train. His leg is broken in at least two places if not, three places, hips are not straight and his head is pretty scraped up. We were able to get him pain and sedation meds to make it through until July 7 at his appointment. At his first vet appointment, they said he will need reconstruction on his leg. We don’t have any in our area so we will have to travel a few hours to have it done. We are helping financially as much as we possibly can, but after talking to WSU (Washington State University) his parents and we do not financially have enough to pay for his surgery. We appreciate anything you can help with, whether it just be a share or $1 thank you and God bless.