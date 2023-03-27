Scott’s 66 on 66 Dream

Scott turns 66 years old on October 28th.

He owns a 1966 Chevy.

And there is one dream we would love to help him experience:

Route 66.

Our goal is to help Scott get behind the wheel of his beloved ’66 Chevy and drive the Mother Road at age 66.

66 years old. A 1966 Chevy. Route 66.

Some opportunities are simply too perfect to let pass by.

Scott is loud, funny, opinionated, and impossible to miss. 😂 He loves his friends fiercely, loves animals — especially his two German Shepherds — and has a lifelong love of old cars.

But underneath all that personality is one of the most generous people we know.

Scott is the guy who shows up.

He lends a hand. He works beside you. He helps when something needs doing, and he rarely asks for anything in return.

Over the years, Scott has given us countless hours of friendship, labor, laughter, and kindness.

Some friends eventually stop feeling like friends.

They become family.

That’s Scott. ❤️

This time, Garage Fly Radio wants to show up for him.

Funds raised through this campaign will help with the expenses involved in making Scott’s Route 66 dream possible, including transportation of his 1966 Chevy, fuel, lodging, travel expenses, vehicle-related trip costs, and other necessary expenses connected with the journey.

We will share updates along the way so everyone who helps can follow this adventure from dream to reality.

We are also creating special fundraiser merchandise and a Garage Fly Radio episode celebrating Scott, his friendship, his love of cars and animals, and the kind of man he is.

Every donation helps.

A shirt helps.

A share helps.

And every person who becomes part of this project gets us a little closer to one incredible moment:

Scott. His ’66 Chevy. Route 66. At age 66.

If you can donate, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

If you can’t, sharing Scott’s story can be just as powerful.

Some dreams never fade.

Let’s help make this one happen.

Garage Fly Radio — Jukebox & Boz

Music • Cars • Good People

Same Roads. Better People. ❤️