I need a PS5 to play Death Stranding 2

Goal:
USD $500
Raised:
USD $239
Campaign funds will be received by PS5 Anon
someone bought mizzy a ps5 and that's pretty lame because she's not even gonna play death stranding 2
I could at least buy the game but even that's like $80
it comes out on june 26th
please help
I'll make more scott edits
Keep on rocking bro, this is from me and many others
Hope to see you waste a way playing this drivel... your mind is my play thing.
Happy Belated Birthday, .
