I need a PS5 to play Death Stranding 2

Goal:

 USD $500

Raised:

 USD $239

Campaign created by PS5Anon

Campaign funds will be received by PS5 Anon

someone bought mizzy a ps5 and that's pretty lame because she's not even gonna play death stranding 2

I could at least buy the game but even that's like $80

it comes out on june 26th

please help

I'll make more scott edits

Scott Sullivan MMA
$ 175.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep on rocking bro, this is from me and many others

Hadrian Belove
$ 14.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope to see you waste a way playing this drivel... your mind is my play thing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy Belated Birthday, .

  • Pray with me, Scotty Rockers, so that everybody can have a good time. Scott bless.
  • please help

