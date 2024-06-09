The Miller Family

Scott Miller was arrested on December 16, 2022 on charges related to the Stop the Steal rally. On January 5, 2024, he was officially remanded to the DC Central Treatment Facility and was later sentenced to 66 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons. During his incarceration, he will be leaving behind a devoted wife who is currently pregnant with the couple's first child. Any donation provided will go towards Scott's commissary and messaging platforms, as well as towards his wife and child who will now be forced to live off of one income. Any prayers and well wishes are greatly appreciated.