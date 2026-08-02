Scott Stephens Surgery

My son-in-law Scott is having major surgery. Scott's company does not pay him for any days he doesn't work, surgery or not. After his surgery he'll be out of work for a month and then he'll have a second major surgery. Scott will be out of work for quite some time. This fundraiser is to help his family of 4 with mortgage, food, bills, medical etc. I am asking for your help. Jeanette, Scott, and the kids will be very grateful. Prayers are definitely needed. Thank you.