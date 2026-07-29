Scotland 2026 Mission Trip

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

I have been given an incredible opportunity to serve on a mission trip this upcoming summer with the Cumbernauld Church of Christ in Cumbernauld, Scotland. I will begin this trip around June 28th, 2026 and return five weeks later around August 7th.

I will work with the young adults of the congregation to prepare and teach the congregation’s youth summer programme, encouraging them and equipping them with a better knowledge of God’s word and how they can serve Him with their life. I will also serve as staff for their summer kid’s camp, and have the opportunity to preach and teach Bible classes. I will accompany the ministers on home visits and Bible studies, better learning how to conduct these ministries myself.

Thanks in large part to your incredible generosity, I have participated in international mission trips before, and I am so thrilled to be afforded this opportunity to spread God’s love and His word in Scotland. I have spent much time in careful consideration and prayer for the work that I will be a part of.

I would like to offer you the opportunity to be a part of the work among the Cumbernauld church in one of two ways. First, I do need help raising funds for this mission opportunity. More importantly, you can participate in this mission by including me in your prayers. I acknowledge the power of prayer, and they are MUCH needed! If you would like, you can send me your email and I will keep you updated on the prayer needs I may have before and while I am in the field (as internet connection will allow).

I appreciate you taking the time to read this, and I invite you to participate in this mission alongside me however you are able. Please consider this opportunity in prayer. I believe that God has called me to serve here, and I pray that He will provide for me in this effort. If you would like to participate in any way, if you have any questions, or if you would like to receive a report after my trip, please email me (thespeedypencil@gmail.com) so that I can keep you updated.

Thank you and God bless you.

In Christian Love,

Gabriel Yaeger







