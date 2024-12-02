We're almost halfway to our $45,000 goal. Join us in reaching the 50% mark this month! ($22,500)

Please help us bring restoration to Scor! & build again! (See further donation info at bottom.)

Help us recover from devastating pandemic-era losses ($30,000) and build a new safe, comfortable, convenient, and closeby parking area for in-person events ($15,000). This will help make the way for more people to come, and build foundational infrastructure that will be used for years to come.

Our story is about finding recovery, resurrection, renewal, redemption, and restoration. But it’s not complete yet. We need your help.

Scor! has endured vast and devastating pandemic-era losses from being shut down for 3 years. (Government regulations prevented us from putting on in-person events.) As you might imagine, no revenue means we cannot meet the financial obligations of the organization, nor pay our own personal bills. Imagine if you were suddenly cut off from your pension, social security, investments, or paycheck. What would happen? How would you feel? Shocked? Scared? Angry? Because most people didn’t have this experience, many forget this happened or somehow don’t think it’s a big deal. But it’s a very big deal to those that were affected in this way.

Then in 2022 Kyle and I took a trip to Michigan as his dad was on hospice, and passed away. 3 days later, Kyle landed in the ICU on a ventilator. He was unconscious for 3 weeks, but then recovered slowly thank God, with 4 more weeks of hospitalization.

It was a double blow for us that was incredibly difficult to take. First our livelihood, then health. To be honest with you, the doctors actually told me they didn’t think he would make it, and I needed to start thinking about “alternatives”. If he did make it, they said, he would likely end up in a “facility”.

Guess what? That didn’t happen. Even though he still struggles with sub-par stamina and endurance, he’s doing very well today, all things considered, having made a tremendous recovery.

Why am I saying all this? Because… this is where Scor! is at financially. In the hospital. Sick. Weak. Our revenue in 2022 was about 15% of budget. In 2023, it climbed to about 35%, and now we’ve made excellent strides having grown 40% since last year, but our revenue is still at about 55% of where it needs to be to just meet budget.

Many people mistakenly assume that Scor! is completely recovered and doing great because we have relaunched events. That is certainly not the case. Scor! has suffered tremendously financially and is struggles every day under a large burden of debt (about $500,000 from pandemic era). But we are working every day to help Scor! rise up. Not only is it our work and our sole livelihood, but it’s our baby. We’ve nurtured this baby in one form or another for 20+ years.

When the doctors told me they didn’t think Kyle would make it, I said… No. He just needs time. That was my chorus… he just needs time. And we will give him that. And when he was given enough time… he began to recover.

At first, he was so utterly weak he could barely move a finger. As his recovery began, people came alongside him to help him get out of bed, build strength, & recover. Doctors, nurses, therapists, (his wife!), family & friends near & far … all working together to bring restoration.

This is what Scor! needs… time & people alongside us. We continue to be faithful & do everything that we are able to bring Symerge* and Scor! to the point of financial health. But it will take time, and we need people like you standing beside Scor! and giving financially. YOU are vital in this role, and YOUR participation is crucial! When you come beside Scor! financially and make a donation, YOU are the ones who bring healing & wholeness, like the doctors, nurses, & therapists in the hospital. You are bringing renewal & strength, allowing Scor! time to recover, providing for restoration, & making it possible to build again.

I’m glad the doctors didn’t just give up on Kyle or pull the plug. That would have been awful. We aren’t going to give up on Scor! either. We are fully dedicated to bringing resurrection, recovery, & restoration to Scor!. We’ve got great plans for a new season, new programs in the pipeline, and much resolve, dedication, and expectant hope.

When Kyle was in the hospital, every day I stood over him, talking to him, holding his hand, praying, playing violin, informing and mobilizing others, keeping up with every aspect of his care, needs, & recovery, and remaining hopeful and expectant in the face of it all.

Kyle & I bring that same attitude to bear with Scor! & Symerge. We are fighting to see this tiny organization rise up and become a story worth celebrating. We envision a day where there will be renewal, recovery, & redemption, as Scor! & Symerge is re-formed into something healthy & beautiful.

Together, we can make this happen. Please give financially to Scor! so that we have the time and people alongside us necessary for this journey. Let’s walk forward in faith and bring resurrection and restoration to this unique, valuable, treasured organization.

~Beth Bultman

P.S. Thank you to those who have faithfully come beside us to give in the past, both when Kyle was in the hospital, and also when Scor! was shut down. You are heroes to us, and we are very grateful. But the restoration process is not yet over, and we still need your help.

P.P.S. Want to do an offline donation? We welcome your...

check (Make out a paper check to Scor! and mail it to 67 Pembroke St. #1 Rochester, NY 14620)

e-check (Contact us via email (Scor@StringCamp.com) to get a secure electronic form by which you can submit your donation information)

or contribution through Fidelity (give directly to Symerge electronically).

501(c)3 Organization Name: Symerge. Tax ID is 26-3884911

Please see our Donate Page HERE for more details.

Please know that your contribution WILL BE ENTERED & COUNTED IN THIS CAMPAIGN even if it is done offline.

*Symerge is the 501(c)3 non-profit organization that houses the Scor! program. Both were founded and are lovingly staffed by Kyle & Beth Bultman.



