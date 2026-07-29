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Score Goals Transform Lives

Goal$7,000 CAD
Raised$135 CAD

Fundraiser created byVictor Amadin

Fundraiser funds will be received by VA SPORTS FOUNDATION

Score Goals Transform Lives

Hey everyone! I'm reaching out to you today from the heart of British Columbia, where our love for sports runs deep and wide. You know how sometimes a memory can just hit you out of nowhere? That’s kinda how this story starts. A few years back, during one of those crisp autumn evenings, I found myself watching local kids playing soccer in an old field with barely any goal posts to speak of. It was both heartwarming and heartbreaking at the same time—these kids were so full of spirit but had no proper equipment. 😥

This scene replayed over and over again in my head as vivid dreams turned into daily thoughts, bringing home how many young athletes across BC and even beyond don’t have access to basic sports gear. It hit me that these little moments are where big changes can start—if only we could bridge this gap just a bit!

We're talking about real struggles here: not having the right shoes or proper fields, missing out on crucial training opportunities because of lack of equipment. But it’s not all bleak; every child I met had so much potential and enthusiasm. They dream big—about representing their countries someday in international competitions like we have seen some do already! 🌍🏆

That's where you come in, my friends. We need to raise CAD 7000 by the end of this journey with us—help us ship two container loads filled with essential sports gear and uniforms from BC all the way to Africa’s western shores. It might not seem like much to some but believe me, it means everything to them!

Let's make these young athletes' dreams come a little closer to reality together. Every bit of support counts—whether you can contribute financially or share our story with your community. Together, we have the power to give hope and transform lives through sports. 💪❤️

Thanks for reading my heart-to-heart; now let’s make those dreams come true! ✨🏈 #SportsForAll #ChangeLivesThroughSport

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