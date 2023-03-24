Navy Veteran needs mobility scooter

Hello, I am a US Navy Veteran 1994-96 whom has been disabled since 2015. Since 2016/17, my disabilities have prevented me from walking long distances and as time has progressed the distances have became shorter. Unfortunately, I do not get 'out' much due to these restrictions and due to my lack of income and my wife's SSI being our only income, we now reside in an RV full-time. I have attempted multiple times to obtain a VA issued mobility scooter and was never denied over my disabilities, but other reasons (i.e. "no place to properly secure/store/charge at a rental", Bath VAMC New York; "You're not on Oxygen", Columbus VA Ohio; "They won't give you one if you live in an RV full-time", Patient Advocate Austin VAMC Texas).

The availability of public 'electric carts' at places like WalMart has been atrocious at best; and places like HEB I've ran into dead batteries 10minutes into the store.

Pushing a standard cart is slow/painful and scary as I have: Vertigo, Degenerative Disc Disease, COPD, Tinnitus, Lymphatic Edema(serious swelling in limbs such as ankles/hands), Ulnar nerve issues(both sides), strained right rotator cuff injury from 2007, metal plate and screws in left ankle from injury in 2001, Osteoarthritis, and Sleep Apnea (use CPAP).

There are many ways a mobility scooter will improve my Quality of Life: from being able to get outdoors more to enjoy nature with my wife and daughter(including walks), to being more independent in the places I can go/go into. For example The Texas State Capitol building in Austin, TX allow those with disability placards (which I have) or plates to park for free around the complex, yet the complex is quite large and I would be weak, winded and wanting to fall over before I even found the first step into the complex. A mobility scooter would allow me the freedom to be more involved in the community around me, such as attending parades/events or shopping more 'local' stores.

Yes, I do have an RV and a car that we tow behind the RV so some of the funds would be used for the mount/basket/lift for the mobility scooter as well as the purchase of a new/used mobility scooter that can handle my current and projected weight (currently 370lbs at last VA weigh-in). We do have a generator and sometimes are connected to 'shore power', so charging is not an issue.

I have tried to seek out organizations that would help, with no luck at all.

Thank you for your time in reading this and if you are so inclined, Thank you for any/all donations.

God Bless you and Keep you,

Eric Wm. Miller