School Supplies and Hope for 500 Children

Hello friends and family,





By God’s grace, I will be celebrating my 30th birthday on 30 June 2026. Instead of a personal celebration, I have chosen to mark this milestone by reaching out to 500 children in need through the Simon & Friends Birthday Outreach 2026.





We aim to provide school bags, educational materials, food items, and personal care supplies to children who need them most.





I invite you to be part of this vision. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a difference in a child’s life.





Thank you for your prayers, support, and generosity. Together, let’s turn a birthday into hope for a child. ❤️🙏