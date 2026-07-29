School Supplies and Clothes for My Kids

My children have been wearing the same clothes for the past two years, and they’re now worn out and falling apart. Their backpack has holes in it, and many of their clothes are so old and stiff that you can hear them rustle when they move.

What’s even harder is that they don’t have the basic school supplies they need to start the new school year—not a single notebook, pen, or other essentials.

I’m asking for help to provide them with clothes that fit, a sturdy new backpack, and the school supplies every child deserves. I’m also trying to keep food on the table while I work as hard as I can to keep our family afloat.

Asking for help isn’t easy, but I can’t do this alone anymore. Any support, no matter the amount, would mean the world to my children and to me. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any kindness you can offer.



