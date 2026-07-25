School Restoration in Muggi, Ethiopia

Hello friends!

I never know quite how to start with sharing a story. I tend to say too much and people lose interest or I don’t reach a point. So bear with me ok?! I may love to write but I still need a lot of help figuring out how to do it!

My best friend and I are sharing this fundraiser in hopes that God will show up and do what we cannot do on our own. We don’t even know how much to ask for because it’s so big a dream! But we know that it is time to share it with the world and we are believing for a miracle!

Across the ocean, in the large continent of Africa, in the beautiful country of Ethiopia, in a little village called Muggi, there is a school in desperate need of help. There are children who rely on this place to pursue education in order to better their lives. The school has needed help for some time but is now in danger of being closed because there isn’t funds to fix it. And that’s not an option!! My friend himself attended this school years ago and it played a part in his own success. He now wants to give back to his community and he asked for my help- both in prayers and raising funds as well as joining him to make this dream a reality! We have sought the Lord and we both feel His hand guiding us forward.

I would be lying if I said I didn't face some fear in this. There’s a lot of reasons I won’t get into now- but the biggest one is the unknown. It is really scary to step forward in faith when you don’t even know the next step! You just take it expecting God to meet you there. And He has. Africa is a place I was born to be. It captured my heart before I ever went- and now that I have gone and seen it and experienced it for myself- I will never be the same. It is a beautiful place- but also heartbreaking. And I know my journey includes making an impact there.

Our plans involve raising funds to repair the school buildings that are currently not being used because they are unsafe. To repair or replace the bathrooms that are in desperate need of help. And we are also hopeful that we can provide exercise books to those who otherwise could not attend. We cannot do this without you! We have a community ready to help us on the ground but they need the financial and prayer support. Prayer is vital and we are so grateful for all of your prayers on our behalf.

Now that I have shared the story- let me tell you a little bit about us. My bestie, Naol, was born and raised in Muggi. After he graduated high school, he attended college in Addis Ababa. It was during this time that I made my first trip to Africa and met him! We have been best friends since. I truly believe that our friendship was a gift from God and we know that it was meant for even more. This dream has been something we have talked about often over the past several years. It’s hard to believe we are now pursing it!

I was born in the US- in a little town called Piqua, in the state of Ohio. I have always been drawn to Africa- even as a little girl- so when I got the chance to sponsor a kiddo thru Compassion International and she was from Ethiopia- I was delighted! Little did I know how much it was gonna open doors I never dreamed of! One of them was that trip- where I got to meet her! But what if- this was just the means to connect my path to Naol? God works in mysterious ways!

Naol’s heart has always wanted to give back and to make a difference for his community- and last year- he started and successfully completed a fundraiser that gave exercise books to over 400 children! It was beautiful to watch and God really did a miracle! We had no idea how big it would be. I was honored to watch God move thru his life. And I am honored that I get to be part of this journey! So there you have it- just a little piece of the story that makes up a boy from Africa and a girl from North America who met one day and became the best of friends.

Thank you so much for your support and please feel free to reach out if you want to know more! My email is karamsnyder@yahoo.com. Blessings!



