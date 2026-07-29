School of Denmark

I have created Danish online courses, where everyone can read, watch and learn about the history of Denmark. I have created 10 series to start with; from Søren Kierkegaard, to H. C. Andersen, Karen Blixen, Harald Bluetooth, Holger Danske (the sleeping Viking warrior), and the famous painters of Skagen (that really began in Hornbæk)—just to name a few.

I am seeking your support to help make a beautiful production series in the essence Hillsdale College—since they have been my great inspiration, having personally taken their online courses for years.

My goal is to keep these courses free for anyone who wish to learn about the great history and its people that have existed for more than a thousand years.

The courses will be in Danish with English subtitles. Complete the course and receive a beautiful certificate as you pass.

We’re looking forward to seeing you.

The site will be live after the production of the first course.



