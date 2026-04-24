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School of Biblical Studies (YWAM Montana)

Goal$11,995 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNolen Atkins

School of Biblical Studies (YWAM Montana)

Greetings in Christ,


After completing DTS in YWAM Kona, I plan to continue my biblical training through YWAM’s School of Biblical Studies (SBS) in Montana. SBS is an intensive, inductive study program that will equip me to understand scripture deeply, handle God's word faithfully, and to serve more effective in ministry. The school involves a study of the bible, where we read it 5 times, receive lectures from top theologians on each book, and memorize certain portions of scripture. I believe this training will prepare me for a lifetime of service and discipleship wherever God leads.


While I am excited about my opportunities to serve internationally, my long-term desire is not simply to travel overseas. My goal is to return equipped to serve the local church, invest in discipleship, support missions, and strengthen ministry in my home town of Bellingham and beyond. I view this season as preparation for faithful service both globally and locally.


There are several ways you can partner with me:

  1. Prayer
  2. For humility, spiritual growth, wisdom, and faithfulness
  3. For protection and fruitfulness during outreach
  4. For God’s continued direction regarding SBS and future ministry opportunities
  5. Financial Partnership
  6. Support will help prepare for the next season of biblical training through SBS


I am deeply grateful for everyone that invests in raising up and sending workers into God’s harvest field. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and consider partnering with me. Whether through prayer, encouragement, financial support, or simply sharing this opportunity with others, your partnership is greatly appreciated. We are in this together


May the Lord continue to bless and strengthen you as you faithfully proclaim Christ and make disciples.


In Christ,

Nolen

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