School of Biblical Studies

Hello loves! I am back with another exciting opportunity that I would appreciate your help with. I got the opportunity to go back to missionary school, but this time rather than study for three months it will be for nine months. The past school I did that you all graciously helped me to go to was a ‘base missionary school’ whereas this upcoming school I hope to go to is a theological school. Both I learn about theology and background of the Bible but the reason I call this upcoming school a ‘theological’ school is because we will go through the Bible front to back a total of five times and more in depth. We will learn how to study each other the Bible’s genres since each genre is written different. Studying the Prophets will not look the exact same as study the Law books (so cool). We will learn the history of each book and who it was written to and even put ourselves in the intended readers shoes to understand to our best ability. We will then learn how to teach on each said genre of the Bible. The reason why this school is so important to me is because I will be better equipped to teach my targeted audience of believers and un-believers. My goal is to take this practice directly into the field of Sex-Trafficking victims lives to help give them a layout on how to study the Bible for free. I will be raising money through my jobs working until I leave for school, but the travel and school cost 10,000 USD since I will be living there and fed there +travel and split costs for my speakers flights+Visas etc. I appreciate your gracious help in financial, prayers, and mentor help. Both are set to start in September 2027! Thank you all so so much. I appreciate every single one of you that helped me in my last season and that are reading this right now. Much love.