School necessities

Hi everyone,

I’m reaching out because our family could really use some help getting ready for the upcoming school year. I have four wonderful children—ages 11, 9, 5, and 4—and the cost of school supplies, clothes, and shoes for all of them has become overwhelming.

My biggest wish is for each of my kids to start the school year feeling confident, comfortable, and prepared with everything they need to learn and succeed. The funds raised will go directly toward backpacks, school supplies, school clothes, and shoes for my children.

I know times are difficult for many families, so I completely understand if you’re not able to donate. If you could share our fundraiser with your friends and family, it would mean the world to us.

im the only one working currently and between living expenses and things the kids need I haven’t been able to catch up. Life shouldn’t be this hard to just live I barely make it from check to check.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read our story and for any support, prayers, or shares. Every act of kindness helps, and our family is truly grateful.



