School House for Teen Trafficking Victims

Face of Justice operates a safe house for teenage girls in Costa Rica. We have cared for more than 400 girls over the past 9 years. The house is called the Freedom House, a safe house for teen victims of human trafficking. Today we have 19 girls in the house. The girls have outgrown the space to do their studies. They need a school house where they can do school projects and study. Many of these girls are just now learning how to read. They need a the space for a computer lab, desks, and chairs so they can pursue their dreams by continuing their education. The girls are learning how to sew, do crafts and learning life skills. This space will serve these activities.

We also are raising funds for their therapies, educational activities, food and transportation expenses for them as well.

There images in this fundraiser of a school room similar to what we will build with this money. The building will be 24 x 24 square feet.